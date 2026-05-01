U.S. secures contract to sell artillery rocket systems to Canada: Pentagon

A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during a joint military drill between the Philippines and the U.S. at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 12:01 pm.

The Pentagon says it has secured a billion-dollar contract with Lockheed Martin to manufacture M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related equipment for Canada and other allied countries.

An online notice this week says the U.S. defence company will create 17 such systems to address the “urgent needs” of their militaries.

Last October, the U.S. State Department approved the possible sale of the sophisticated rocket systems and related equipment to Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to hit Canada’s NATO defence spending target — two per cent of GDP — through plans that include the acquisition of new aircraft, armed vehicles and ammunition.

Ottawa has said it is looking to add long-range precision strike capability and American officials said in October that Canada asked to buy 26 of the systems and other items.

The notice from the Pentagon says the systems will be complete by April 2028.

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