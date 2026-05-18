Etobicoke fireworks store set ablaze after vehicle drives into it

Toronto police are investigating after a blaze was ignited at a fireworks store in Etobicoke when a vehicle drove into it in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Albion Road and Highway 27 for reports of a vehicle driving into a store in a plaza in the area shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Police say both the vehicle and the store caught fire. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames and fireworks were going off as a result.

Crews were able to extinguish the four alarm fire and no injuries were reported. No one was found inside the vehicle.

Roads in the area are blocked as the investigation continues.