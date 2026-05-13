What’s open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day long weekend

This weekend marks the first long weekend of the upcoming summer, and it looks like below seasonal temperatures will be rebounding just in time for the extra day off.

Early forecasts for the long weekend predict warm temperatures, with highs in the 20s. Click here for the extended forecast.

Banks, government offices and Toronto Public Library branches will be closed. There will be no mail delivery as well.

Here are more details on what is open/closed on Monday, May 18.

Transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on the holiday Monday.

All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier, at around 6 a.m.

The UP Express will operate on its weekend/holiday schedule. Click here for details.

Grocery and alcohol

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday. Some Beer Store locations will remain open.

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but some select locations will be open. Rabba Fine Foods stores will be open along with some Farm Boy locations.

Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Shopping malls

Open

Bramalea City Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CF Fairview – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CF Markville – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dufferin Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Promenade Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sherway Gardens – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Shops at Don Mills – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Square One – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets – 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vaughan Mills – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attractions

Aga Khan Museum – 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Allan Gardens Conservatory – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Centreville Amusement Park – 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CN Tower – open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

Hockey Hall of Fame – open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront – open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium – open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Farm – open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum – open 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo – open 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Island Ferry will operate on its regular schedule – 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.