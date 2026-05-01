Youth charged with indignity to a dead body in student death investigation

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted May 1, 2026 12:05 pm.

A young person is facing serious charges in connection with an investigation in a small community outside of Kingston, Ont.

There are few details provided in the ongoing investigation where provincial police responded to a school in the town of Bath Ont., for a medical emergency on March 9. One youth was sent to hospital, where they died.

After the incident, police worked with the Office of the Chief Coroner and school officials, where they were able to lay charges in connection with the death.

Another youth is facing charges of criminal harassment, indignity to a dead body and two counts of indecent communication.

A spokesperson from the Limestone District School Board told CityNews in an email that it is aware of the charges, but it will not be commenting on the case.

“We continue to mourn this tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies remain with the student’s family, friends, classmates and the entire school community,” the statement reads. “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for everyone affected, and our focus remains on care, stability and ongoing support for students, staff and families.”

As a result of the incident, the board will be conducting its own investigation which the spokesperson says is in line with its procedures.

“Student safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority. We take all concerns related to bullying, conflict and safety seriously,” it reads. “We are committed to maintaining safe, supportive and respectful learning environments across all schools.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Service on part of Line 6 Finch West halted due to collision between LRT and vehicle

Service on part of Line 6 Finch West has been stopped due to a collision between the LRT and a vehicle. The TTC says there is currently no service between Norfinch Oakdale and Finch West due to the...

24m ago

Canadian army vehicles travelling between Petawawa, Oshawa, and Greenbank for 'Fallen Heroes' documentary next week

Members of the public are being advised about an increase in military traffic next week as personnel from the Canadian army travel through Southern and Eastern Ontario for the filming of a documentary. Officials...

43m ago

Canada won't 'leverage' energy, critical minerals in trade talks: PM

Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting the notion that Canada might use energy or critical minerals as “leverage” in upcoming trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. The...

2h ago

Suspect dead after balcony fall while fleeing St. James Town stabbing, Toronto police say

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm. Officers were called just before...

4h ago

Top Stories

Service on part of Line 6 Finch West halted due to collision between LRT and vehicle

Service on part of Line 6 Finch West has been stopped due to a collision between the LRT and a vehicle. The TTC says there is currently no service between Norfinch Oakdale and Finch West due to the...

24m ago

Canadian army vehicles travelling between Petawawa, Oshawa, and Greenbank for 'Fallen Heroes' documentary next week

Members of the public are being advised about an increase in military traffic next week as personnel from the Canadian army travel through Southern and Eastern Ontario for the filming of a documentary. Officials...

43m ago

Canada won't 'leverage' energy, critical minerals in trade talks: PM

Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting the notion that Canada might use energy or critical minerals as “leverage” in upcoming trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. The...

2h ago

Suspect dead after balcony fall while fleeing St. James Town stabbing, Toronto police say

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm. Officers were called just before...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Stabbing suspect at St. James Town apartment dead after falling from balcony

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm.

4h ago

0:39
Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca announces run for re-election

Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca announced he officially will be running for re-election in the 2026 mayoral race.

4h ago

0:25
CNE to hosts several concerts featuring Lights, Shaggy and Lupe Fiasco

The CNE is set to host a number of musical acts during the 2026 season as Lights, Shaggy and Lupe Fiasco are among the artists to take the stage.

6h ago

1:01
Mosque inside Mississauga condo vandalized

A designated prayer space inside a Mississauga condo was vandalized, where residents say they were left feeling unsafe.

6h ago

0:32
19-year-old killed in downtown Hamilton shooting

A 19-year-old male is dead after a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night, according to police.

6h ago

More Videos