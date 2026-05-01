Youth charged with indignity to a dead body in student death investigation

A young person is facing serious charges in connection with an investigation in a small community outside of Kingston, Ont.

There are few details provided in the ongoing investigation where provincial police responded to a school in the town of Bath Ont., for a medical emergency on March 9. One youth was sent to hospital, where they died.

After the incident, police worked with the Office of the Chief Coroner and school officials, where they were able to lay charges in connection with the death.

Another youth is facing charges of criminal harassment, indignity to a dead body and two counts of indecent communication.

A spokesperson from the Limestone District School Board told CityNews in an email that it is aware of the charges, but it will not be commenting on the case.

“We continue to mourn this tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies remain with the student’s family, friends, classmates and the entire school community,” the statement reads. “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for everyone affected, and our focus remains on care, stability and ongoing support for students, staff and families.”

As a result of the incident, the board will be conducting its own investigation which the spokesperson says is in line with its procedures.

“Student safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority. We take all concerns related to bullying, conflict and safety seriously,” it reads. “We are committed to maintaining safe, supportive and respectful learning environments across all schools.”