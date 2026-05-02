Rally held outside N.S. RCMP detachment to demand answers about two missing children

STELLARTON — Under a cloudless sky in central Nova Scotia, about 50 people gathered outside an RCMP detachment Saturday to demand answers about the disappearance of two young children exactly one year ago.

On the morning of May 2, 2025, RCMP were told that six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack had wandered from their home in rural Lansdowne Station, about 140 kilometres north of Halifax.

Since then, very few clues have emerged as to their whereabouts, though a senior RCMP officer said this week there’s only a slim chance the children are still alive.

Earlier today, outside the RCMP detachment in Stellarton, N.S., Jack and Lilly’s paternal grandmother told the crowd the event was held to mark one year of getting no answers from the Mounties.

Belynda Gray says people across Nova Scotia and beyond should be demanding answers from the police force, though she stressed that she understands investigators have to be careful about what they say.

At one point, RCMP Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon told the crowd that the police force is doing everything it can to find the children, adding that investigators from across Canada are working on the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2026.

The Canadian Press