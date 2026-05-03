Toronto teen arrested and charged with robbery

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 3, 2026 5:28 pm.

Authorities have arrested and charged a Toronto teenager in connection with a robbery investigation.

Police say 18-year-old Titus Hornby approached a man who was walking in the area of  Kingston Road and Scarborough Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 26.

Hornby allegedly assaulted the man and attempted to take his cell phone, but was unsuccessful and fled the area, according to detectives.

He was located on Saturday and placed under arrest. He’s been charged with one count of robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30, 2026.

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