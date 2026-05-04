Federal audits into accessibility, First Nations funding set to be released

OTTAWA — Two federal watchdogs are set to release a series of audits today, including probes into federal workplace accessibility and funding arrangements for First Nations.

Auditor General Karen Hogan will reveal the findings of her investigation into whether Indigenous Services Canada effectively put into place its “New Fiscal Relationship” with First Nations.

That refers to measures brought in under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who made resetting Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples a priority for his government.

Hogan is also expected to reveal whether her office found several federal organizations created an accessible workplace for public servants with disabilities.

Jerry DeMarco, the commissioner of the environment and sustainable development, is also set to release several reports, including one that looks into whether departments ensured government assets can withstand climate change.

Another looks at whether the federal environment department, the public health agency and the food inspection agency effectively put in place measures to monitor and combat avian flu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press