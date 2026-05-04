Federal audits into accessibility, First Nations funding set to be released

Auditor General Karen Hogan is seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 5:23 am.

OTTAWA — Two federal watchdogs are set to release a series of audits today, including probes into federal workplace accessibility and funding arrangements for First Nations.

Auditor General Karen Hogan will reveal the findings of her investigation into whether Indigenous Services Canada effectively put into place its “New Fiscal Relationship” with First Nations.

That refers to measures brought in under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who made resetting Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples a priority for his government.

Hogan is also expected to reveal whether her office found several federal organizations created an accessible workplace for public servants with disabilities.

Jerry DeMarco, the commissioner of the environment and sustainable development, is also set to release several reports, including one that looks into whether departments ensured government assets can withstand climate change.

Another looks at whether the federal environment department, the public health agency and the food inspection agency effectively put in place measures to monitor and combat avian flu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to give transit constables power to arrest as part of crackdown on drug use

The Ford government is introducing legislation cracking down on drug use on public transit while also targeting illegal drug production. Under the new law, special transit constables employed by Metrolinx,...

2h ago

Hamilton man, 38, charged after shooting himself during attempted home invasion: police

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot himself during an attempted home invasion, according to investigators. Authorities were initially called to a home near...

10h ago

Ontario's top court set to hear Nygard's appeal of sex assault conviction, sentence

TORONTO — The Ontario Court of Appeal is set to hear Peter Nygard's appeal of his sexual assault convictions and prison sentence today, with his lawyers arguing the Toronto trial judge made errors including...

2h ago

U.S. denies Iran struck a military vessel during new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military on Monday denied claims that Iran struck a U.S. Navy vessel as American forces now offer to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds have been stuck since the...

10m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to give transit constables power to arrest as part of crackdown on drug use

The Ford government is introducing legislation cracking down on drug use on public transit while also targeting illegal drug production. Under the new law, special transit constables employed by Metrolinx,...

2h ago

Hamilton man, 38, charged after shooting himself during attempted home invasion: police

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot himself during an attempted home invasion, according to investigators. Authorities were initially called to a home near...

10h ago

Ontario's top court set to hear Nygard's appeal of sex assault conviction, sentence

TORONTO — The Ontario Court of Appeal is set to hear Peter Nygard's appeal of his sexual assault convictions and prison sentence today, with his lawyers arguing the Toronto trial judge made errors including...

2h ago

U.S. denies Iran struck a military vessel during new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military on Monday denied claims that Iran struck a U.S. Navy vessel as American forces now offer to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds have been stuck since the...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
AFC Toronto returns to home field for second season

The season for Canada's new women's professional soccer league has opened and AFC Toronto played their home opener on Sunday afternoon. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:55
Boats back in Toronto waters as weather holds out

Although last year was strong, boat operators in Toronto say the season is off to a slow start thanks to weather. David Zura explains and finds out what upcoming event could provide a boost.

May 2, 2026 9:45 pm EST EST

2:39
Raptors game-winning shot forces game 7 in Cleveland

Rhianne Campbell reports, RJ Barrett's game-winning shot is talk of the town Saturday, as fans rejoice and young ballers in Scarborough find inspiration.

May 2, 2026 7:03 pm EST EST

0:54
Below seasonal start for the work week

Temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area are expected to be below the seasonal average next week. Brandon Rowe has the details.

May 2, 2026 6:57 pm EST EST

2:54
Community rallies against province's plan to take part of waterfront park

Community members gather in Little Norway Park to make their voices heard, as the province looks to expropriate land to expand the island airport. Brandon Choghri reports.

May 2, 2026 6:06 pm EST EST

More Videos