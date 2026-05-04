Solomon says new federal AI strategy will track impact on jobs

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Evan Solomon speaks during an announcement at Les Ateliers Beau Roc in Vars, Ont., on Monday, May 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2026 11:55 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government’s promised new national AI strategy will consider the technology’s impacts on the labour market, Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said on Monday.

It’s been six months since the government wrapped up fast-tracked consultations on the strategy — Solomon initially promised it would be tabled by the end of last year. He said last fall Canada couldn’t afford to wait and had to move quickly.

When he was asked Monday to explain the delay in introducing the strategy, Solomon said it would be released “very soon.”

Solomon said the impact of AI has been changing and he is still consulting on the strategy, citing recent meetings with labour leaders, environmentalists and young people.

“Even when we did our consultations, the industry has changed dramatically. The impact of AI has changed and we are consulting,” he said.

Solomon said the strategy will address AI’s impacts on labour.

“We are making sure that when we launch this strategy, there’s an element … that it will meet the changing needs of labour and all the stakeholder groups,” he said.

Last fall, the government appointed a task force to advise it on the new strategy, but critics said that group leaned too much on the perspective of industry and the tech sector. It also held a public consultation that received more than 11,000 comments, which the government sorted through using AI.

Shortly after he became Canada’s AI minister, Solomon suggested Canada would move away from “over-indexing on warnings and regulation” to make sure the economy benefits from AI.

But the Liberal government has since moved to address some AI-related harms and plans to introduce a new online harms bill that could incorporate AI chatbots. Solomon has maintained recently that Canada must strike a balance between AI cheerleaders and those who are completely opposed to the technology.

“Our government is very pragmatic. This stuff is here. We’re going to do it safely and fairly and we’re going to find the right balance to do it,” Solomon said at an event in Ottawa last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 Canadians on board cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak

Four Canadians are confirmed to be onboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean where a suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus has killed three passengers and left at least three other people seriously...

breaking

9m ago

Crews fighting fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr., site of 2025 blaze that smouldered for weeks

Crews are currently fighting a three-alarm fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. -- the same location where a fire stubbornly burned for weeks last year, displacing hundreds of residents. Toronto Fire was...

50m ago

Joly unveils $1.5 billion in tariff relief after Trump ratchets up trade war

OTTAWA — The federal government said Monday it will put another $1.5 billion toward tariff relief in response to the United States expanding the range of businesses its metal tariffs will damage. The...

38m ago

Man who killed 3 siblings in drunk driving crash to be sentenced Monday

A man who caused a car crash that killed three siblings last year will be sentenced on Monday. The fatal collision took place on May 18, 2025, just after midnight. Akash Paladugu and his wife Jade Galve...

43m ago

Top Stories

4 Canadians on board cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak

Four Canadians are confirmed to be onboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean where a suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus has killed three passengers and left at least three other people seriously...

breaking

9m ago

Crews fighting fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr., site of 2025 blaze that smouldered for weeks

Crews are currently fighting a three-alarm fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. -- the same location where a fire stubbornly burned for weeks last year, displacing hundreds of residents. Toronto Fire was...

50m ago

Joly unveils $1.5 billion in tariff relief after Trump ratchets up trade war

OTTAWA — The federal government said Monday it will put another $1.5 billion toward tariff relief in response to the United States expanding the range of businesses its metal tariffs will damage. The...

38m ago

Man who killed 3 siblings in drunk driving crash to be sentenced Monday

A man who caused a car crash that killed three siblings last year will be sentenced on Monday. The fatal collision took place on May 18, 2025, just after midnight. Akash Paladugu and his wife Jade Galve...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
47-year-old man identified as victim of fatal North York parking shooting

The victim of a daytime shooting at a North York park has been identified as 47-year-old Daniel Stopnicki.

3h ago

0:45
Hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise kills 3, sickens 3 others

A Hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has killed three people and sickens at least three others, according to the World Health Organization.

2h ago

0:34
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical but stable condition

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition, however the reason for his hospitalization has not been revealed.

5h ago

2:47
Ford government to give Metrolinx, TTC and OC Transpo constables power to arrest

The Ford government is introducing legislation cracking down on drug use on public transit while also targeting illegal drug production.

2h ago

1:30
GTA kicks off week with mild temperatures, potential showers

The GTA is kicking off the work week with mild temperatures around 20 degrees but showers are expected to creep throughout the evening.

5h ago

More Videos