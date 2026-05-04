‘Stay humble and never give up.’ Etobicoke hoops star continues to blossom

Gabriel Rouse caught the eyes of fellow students – and his coach – displaying his basketball skills in the schoolyard as a six-year old.

Now, he’s excelling with his team at St. Marcellus Catholic Elementary School along with his club team which has seen him play tournaments in the US.

Gabriel Rouse

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Gabriel? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!