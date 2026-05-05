3 Toronto men arrested in internet luring investigation

Three Toronto men have been charged in connection to an internet luring investigation.

Toronto police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit allege three men were communicating on a social media platform and made arrangements to meet up with a child for a sexual purpose.

All three men then allegedly travelled to meet the child for a sexual encounter. They were then arrested.

The investigation was carried out alongside Ontario Provincial Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

Zachary Plamondon, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with luring a person under 18 years of age and two counts of luring a person under 16 years

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

Nicholas Dewkinandan, 42, and Juhyung Lee, 20, both of Toronto have been charged with make available sexually explicit material to person under 16 years and two counts of luring a person under 16 years.

Dewkinandan is scheduled to appear in court on June 23 while Lee is schedule to appear on June 24.