Canada posts merchandise trade surplus for March, first since September 2025

Shipping containers in the Port of Montreal are photographed in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2026 9:08 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2026 9:39 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.8 billion in March, the first trade surplus since September.

The agency says the result compared with a deficit of $5.1 billion in February.

The surplus came as total exports rose 8.5 per cent to $72.8 billion in March, the highest level since January 2025, helped by increased exports of gold and higher oil prices.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products rose 24.0 per cent to a record $15.3 billion in March, while exports of energy products gained 15.6 per cent at $17.1 billion.

Meanwhile, total imports fell 1.6 per cent to $71.0 billion in March as imports of consumer goods fell 3.9 per cent to $13.3 billion.

In volume terms, total exports edged down 0.3 per cent, while import volumes fell 2.0 per cent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday, highest since 2022

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. CityNews' historical data shows...

updated

35m ago

No evacuation needed as Toronto fire chief confirms cause of Thorncliffe Park blaze

Toronto Fire Services provided an update Tuesday on the latest fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, where crews have been battling a stubborn blaze in the same condo complex that burned for weeks last year. Firefighters...

updated

1m ago

Bomb threats made against 15 Toronto schools: police

Toronto police say 15 schools throughout the city received bomb threats by phone on Tuesday. Police say the threats are believed to be from the same person. Bruce Junior Public School and St. Augustine...

10m ago

Prime Minister Carney names former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as next governor general

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Canada's next governor general. The accomplished former jurist is fluently bilingual, and has served as UN human rights...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday, highest since 2022

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. CityNews' historical data shows...

updated

35m ago

No evacuation needed as Toronto fire chief confirms cause of Thorncliffe Park blaze

Toronto Fire Services provided an update Tuesday on the latest fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, where crews have been battling a stubborn blaze in the same condo complex that burned for weeks last year. Firefighters...

updated

1m ago

Bomb threats made against 15 Toronto schools: police

Toronto police say 15 schools throughout the city received bomb threats by phone on Tuesday. Police say the threats are believed to be from the same person. Bruce Junior Public School and St. Augustine...

10m ago

Prime Minister Carney names former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as next governor general

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Canada's next governor general. The accomplished former jurist is fluently bilingual, and has served as UN human rights...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Canadians among passengers onboard cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak

Four Canadians are among the passengers onboard the MV Hondius that has reported a deadly outbreak of hantavirus.

1h ago

3:55
Teen sentenced to eight years for drunk driving crash killing three siblings

The man who killed three children in a high speed drunk driving collision in May 2025 has been sentenced to eight years minus time served. As Erica Natividad reports, the family of the victims say they wanted triple the time sentenced.

16h ago

2:41
Ford government looks to give transit constables power to arrest

Cracking down on illegal drug use on transit. Afua Baah has the details on the expanded powers the Ford government plans to give special transit constables.

16h ago

2:47
Ford faces the fire upon return to Queen's Park after break

Questions were raised about a weekend trip to Michigan, Billy Bishop airport expansion and the recent changes to FOI laws. Mark McAllister reports on a busy first day back and the NDP leader's suggestion that Ford could end up in prison.

16h ago

2:24
Toronto escalating fight against negligent landlords

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow says she has fulfilled a promise by pushing for repairs to problem apartment buildings and then billing the landlords. It's where Chow decided to hold a press conference today that has the local councillor upset.

16h ago

More Videos