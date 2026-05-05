Canada posts merchandise trade surplus for March, first since September 2025

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.8 billion in March, the first trade surplus since September.

The agency says the result compared with a deficit of $5.1 billion in February.

The surplus came as total exports rose 8.5 per cent to $72.8 billion in March, the highest level since January 2025, helped by increased exports of gold and higher oil prices.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products rose 24.0 per cent to a record $15.3 billion in March, while exports of energy products gained 15.6 per cent at $17.1 billion.

Meanwhile, total imports fell 1.6 per cent to $71.0 billion in March as imports of consumer goods fell 3.9 per cent to $13.3 billion.

In volume terms, total exports edged down 0.3 per cent, while import volumes fell 2.0 per cent.