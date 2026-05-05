Canadians being asked to complete 2026 census as letters are mailed out

OTTAWA — Canadians have about one week to fill out the federal government’s latest census.

Statistics Canada says households and farm businesses will soon receive letters in the mail containing instructions on how to complete the surveys by census day on May 12.

The federal Statistics Act states a census must be held every five years, and that every household and farm operator in Canada must participate.

The act says failure to complete the census can result in a fine of up to $500.

The last census was held in 2021 and collected data on the population, including age, gender, marital status, family structure and types of dwelling, as well as statistics like income, ethnocultural and religious background, and education.

Statistics Canada says the results are kept confidential and are used to plan government services involving employment, education, public transportation and health care.

“For over a century, Canadians have relied on the census to understand how our country is changing over time,” said André Loranger, Canada’s chief statistician, in a news release Monday.

“Once again, we call on all residents to complete their census questionnaire.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press