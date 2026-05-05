TTC rolls out wayfinding pilot project at 6 subway stations ahead of FIFA World Cup

With the arrival of FIFA World Cup matches and events in Toronto just weeks away, TTC staff have unveiled an initial pilot project to improve wayfinding at six key subway stations.

According to a statement issued by the TTC on Tuesday, the pilot project will take place between June and September at Union, King, St. Andrew, Bloor-Yonge, Bathurst and Dufferin stations.

The statement said the pilot project will introduce a system of alphanumeric identification markers at exits, transfer points and other important locations.

When it comes to exits, staff said each one will have a code like “A” or “A-1.” They argued subway stations will be “easier to navigate, improve transfers, and help visitors and daily riders move through the space more confidently.”

“The new system will use simple alphabetical zones and pedestrian icons to help customers pinpoint their street-level destinations,” the statement said before outlining an example with Bathurst subway station.

“The Bathurst Street side becomes zone A, while the Markham Street side becomes zone B. Each zone is linked to nearby landmarks, street corners, and transit connections, making it easier for customers to choose the most appropriate exit.”

As of Tuesday, yellow directional signage was being installed, along with information on exit codes and nearby destinations.

TTC staff said the new wayfinding information will be added to the agency’s public datasets for use on third-party mobile apps.

Meanwhile, the statement said staff will be gathering feedback on the new wayfinding improvements.