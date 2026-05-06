Canadian and U.S. stock markets up on hopes of deal to end war in the Middle East

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange with stock symbols is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2026 12:19 pm.

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the United States soared higher in late-morning trading and the price of oil fell amid hopes that the U.S. and Iran are moving closer to an initial agreement to end their war.

The June crude oil contract was down US$7.24 at US$95.03 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 445.69 points at 34,012.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 621.07 points at 49,919.32. The S&P 500 index was up 88.32 points at 7,347.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 369.11 points at 25,695.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.41 cents US compared with 73.44 cents US on Tuesday.

The June gold contract was up US$143.90 at US$4,712.40 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

2h ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

15m ago

Honda to more definitively halt $15 billion Canadian EV plant: reports

TORONTO — Honda Motor plans to more definitively halt development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Canada, according to multiple news reports by Japanese media. The Japanese automaker paused...

31m ago

Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue...

22m ago

Top Stories

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

2h ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

15m ago

Honda to more definitively halt $15 billion Canadian EV plant: reports

TORONTO — Honda Motor plans to more definitively halt development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Canada, according to multiple news reports by Japanese media. The Japanese automaker paused...

31m ago

Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

1:46
Ford calls NDP Leader Stiles' prison threats 'Trump-style rhetoric'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out comments made by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles after she suggested he could go to prison if a public inquiry is called into his government.

22h ago

0:36
Drug alert issued for Toronto amid suspected opioid-related deaths

Toronto Public Health issued a drug alert following five suspected opioid-related deaths.

23h ago

2:58
Ontario women found guilty in death of 12-year-old boy

Two Ontario women were found guilty for the murder of a 12-year-old boy they were trying to adopt, as well as for the forcible confinement of the boy's younger brother.

May 5, 2026 1:01 pm EST EST

1:25
Thorncliffe Park building fire caused by spark ignited during repair work

Toronto Fire Services said the fire was caused by sparks from a saw used by workers to cut through concrete in a unit on the seventh floor of the high-rise, which ignited the insulation.

May 5, 2026 12:20 pm EST EST

More Videos