Cattle association has beef with potential Mercosur trade deal

Cattle stand in a pasture on a farm in Alberta Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2026 1:11 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2026 1:39 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian cattle producers want the federal government to omit beef from the free trade agreement it is pushing to sign with the South American Mercosur trade bloc by the end of the year.

Tyler Fulton, Manitoba-based cattle producer and president of the Canadian Cattle Association, says a deal with Mercosur that includes beef access makes Canada more dependent on beef imports and hurts food security at home and abroad.

He says beef producers can’t continue producing beef at home and exporting it around the world if Canada’s domestic market is undercut by Mercosur countries.

Canada launched negotiations in 2018 seeking a free trade agreement with the South American trading bloc, which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Fulton says Canadian beef is “not a bargaining chip” and that producers need the government to stand up for the sector in the negotiations.

The federal government’s website says Canada’s merchandise trade with Mercosur reached $15.8 billion in 2024, with Canada’s exports valued at $3.1 billion and imports valued at $12.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

2h ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

15m ago

Honda to more definitively halt $15 billion Canadian EV plant: reports

TORONTO — Honda Motor plans to more definitively halt development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Canada, according to multiple news reports by Japanese media. The Japanese automaker paused...

31m ago

Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue...

22m ago

Top Stories

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

2h ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

15m ago

Honda to more definitively halt $15 billion Canadian EV plant: reports

TORONTO — Honda Motor plans to more definitively halt development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Canada, according to multiple news reports by Japanese media. The Japanese automaker paused...

31m ago

Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

1:46
Ford calls NDP Leader Stiles' prison threats 'Trump-style rhetoric'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out comments made by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles after she suggested he could go to prison if a public inquiry is called into his government.

22h ago

0:36
Drug alert issued for Toronto amid suspected opioid-related deaths

Toronto Public Health issued a drug alert following five suspected opioid-related deaths.

23h ago

2:58
Ontario women found guilty in death of 12-year-old boy

Two Ontario women were found guilty for the murder of a 12-year-old boy they were trying to adopt, as well as for the forcible confinement of the boy's younger brother.

May 5, 2026 1:01 pm EST EST

1:25
Thorncliffe Park building fire caused by spark ignited during repair work

Toronto Fire Services said the fire was caused by sparks from a saw used by workers to cut through concrete in a unit on the seventh floor of the high-rise, which ignited the insulation.

May 5, 2026 12:20 pm EST EST

More Videos