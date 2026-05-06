Cattle association has beef with potential Mercosur trade deal

OTTAWA — Canadian cattle producers want the federal government to omit beef from the free trade agreement it is pushing to sign with the South American Mercosur trade bloc by the end of the year.

Tyler Fulton, Manitoba-based cattle producer and president of the Canadian Cattle Association, says a deal with Mercosur that includes beef access makes Canada more dependent on beef imports and hurts food security at home and abroad.

He says beef producers can’t continue producing beef at home and exporting it around the world if Canada’s domestic market is undercut by Mercosur countries.

Canada launched negotiations in 2018 seeking a free trade agreement with the South American trading bloc, which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Fulton says Canadian beef is “not a bargaining chip” and that producers need the government to stand up for the sector in the negotiations.

The federal government’s website says Canada’s merchandise trade with Mercosur reached $15.8 billion in 2024, with Canada’s exports valued at $3.1 billion and imports valued at $12.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press