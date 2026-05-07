BCE reports first-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up

MONTREAL — BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue rose.

The company says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $616 million or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $630 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

Operating revenue totalled $6.17 billion, up from $5.93 billion a year earlier.

The company says the increase came as service revenue totalled $5.35 billion, up from $5.17 billion, while product revenue rose to $818 million, compared with $758 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 63 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 69 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press