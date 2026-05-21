Weekend need-to-know: Doors Open is back

Doors to historical sites, new buildings and interesting architecture will be open to the public for free this weekend for the annual Doors Open event in Toronto. Keep in mind, there will be a subway closure and some GO Transit service adjustments if you are using transit this weekend.

Doors Open Toronto

Take a peek inside Toronto’s unique buildings and sites for free during Doors Open this weekend. There will be more than 160 spots to check out that will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Talks and neighbourhood tours will also be happening all weekend. Some are sold out but those still available include the Making of Biidaasige Park and An Island for All: Toronto Island Park Projects at Gibraltar Point.

You can find more details on the City of Toronto website.

Her Sports Fest

The annual Her Sports Fest is back to create an interactive, inclusive space for women and girls to get involved in sports.

It will kick off with a 19+ event on Friday called StrongHER Night Out to allow women to try new sports, celebrate and connect with the community.

The rest of the weekend is designed for girls ages 8 to 18 years old. Friends, families and teammates are all welcome to join.

The event will take place at The Hangar at Downsview Park and more details about the event in available on their website.

You can register online here.

Jewish Music Week

An exciting week of concerts, recitals and events kicks off this Sunday for Jewish Music Week, celebrating all styles of Jewish Music.

There will be performances all over town and all daytime events will be free to attend. Proceeds from the Gala Evening Concerts will go towards supporting Toronto synagogues and local charities.

A full lineup and details of how to get tickets can be found on their website. It runs until May 31.

motionball’s Marathon of Sport Toronto

A day of fun and inclusive sports is happening this Saturday in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. Teams of 10 with participants of all abilities are invited to sign up and bring awareness to the Special Olympics Movement.

Each team will be joined by one to two Special Olympics athletes from the community and participate in a variety of sports throughout the day including soccer, football, ultimate, basketball and more.

You can find more details on how to register for the event happening at the University of Toronto on motionball’s website.

SplashWorks opening day

While it may be a little chilly this Saturday with temperatures forecasted to hit 12 C, SplashWorks waterpark at Canada’s Wonderland is officially opening up for the season.

The park has over 20 acres of water attractions including the largest outdoor wave pool in Canada, cliff jumping, 18 water attractions and more.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kennedy and Woodbine stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, May 23 to Sunday, May 24 for planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, May 25.

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

On Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24, planned construction is taking place on Lakeshore West as part of GO Expansion.

Train service will run between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO. GO buses will make stops at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations, then to Bramalea GO, where customers can connect to eastbound trains on the Kitchener line to Union Station.

Full details and alternate routes can be found here.

Barrie GO service adjustment

On May 23- 24, GO buses replace trains at all stations except Downsview Park GO and Union Station. GO buses will run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Downsview Park GO or Union Station. If you are travelling to or from Downsview Park GO and Union Station, please consider TTC services.

Full details and alternate routes can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.