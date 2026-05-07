Maggie Kang receives a key to the city of Toronto at Departure Festival

TORONTO —

The creator behind the Oscar-winning animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” now holds a key to the city of Toronto, where she grew up.

After taking part in a panel about the film’s success at Departure Festival, Maggie Kang was surprised on stage by Mayor Olivia Chow.

The mayor spoke about the Korean-Canadian filmmaker’s accomplishments, and how her story will inspire generations to come.

Kang did not speak after being handed the key, but posed for photos with Chow and Cindy Gouveia, the president of her alma mater, Sheridan College.

Since its release, “KPop Demon Hunters” has become Netflix’s most-watched film of all time. It’s spawned a record-breaking soundtrack and is greenlit for a sequel.

Earlier in the panel, the writer and co-director of the worldwide sensation teased the next film.

Kang said she will put just as much pressure on herself as she did for the first one, and create a movie that she wants to see.

Later on Thursday, Kang is expected to receive the cultural innovator award at the Departure Honours gala.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press