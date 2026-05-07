Maple Leaf Foods reviving plant-based brand Yves Veggie Cuisine

Plant-based meat alternative brand Yves Veggie Cuisine is making a comeback this summer.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it’s reviving five Yves products, including Veggie Deli sliced products and original and Mexican Veggie Ground Round.

Maple Leaf spokesperson Victoria Berry says the relaunch reflects the company’s confidence in the plant-based category.

She says the launch date has not been set yet, but expects to see the products in stores this summer.

Maple Leaf did not immediately respond to a question about when the sale happened but Canadian Intellectual Property Office documents show some Yves trademarks were transferred to Maple Leaf in December and January. Maple Leaf filed for more in February.

Yves Veggie Cuisine, which was previously owned by Hain Celestial Group, was shuttered last September after a 40-year run, as demand for meat substitutes slowed.

It’s a well-known household brand, offering a range of plant-based meat alternatives meant to imitate ham, turkey and burger patties, among other items.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX: MFI)

The Canadian Press