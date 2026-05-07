New Brunswick should move faster on Health Canada guidelines for clean water: doctor

FREDERICTON — A physician with an environmental advocacy group says New Brunswick should adapt its clean water regulations more quickly to Health Canada guidelines.

Dr. Chris Arsenault made the comments today to a legislature committee considering changes to the Maritime province’s Clean Water Act.

Arsenault says there are no existing requirements for New Brunswick to modify its regulations after Health Canada issues revised guidelines.

He cited the example of Health Canada issuing recommendations eight years ago on preventing chemical contamination of drinking water and New Brunswick only starting in February to apply them.

The provincial government wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The committee is scheduled to hear from a conservation group and a First Nations chief later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Eli Ridder, The Canadian Press



