Police intensify search for missing 78‑year‑old man last seen kayaking on Humber River

Police released a description of David, 78, on Friday, saying he is 5-foot-8, with black and grey hair and a thin chinstrap beard, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black and red vest, black pants and black shoes. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2026 12:39 pm.

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help to locate David, a 78‑year‑old man who has now been missing for more than a week and was last seen kayaking on the Humber River.

David was initially reported missing after he was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. in the South Kingsway and The Queensway area.

Police released a description Friday, saying he is 5-foot-8, with black and grey hair and a thin chinstrap beard, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black and red vest, black pants and black shoes.

New details from Duty Officer Scott Shutt reveal the investigation expanded significantly after officers traced David’s abandoned vehicle to the Humber River. A witness reported seeing him launch an inflatable kayak on Sept. 10. He has not been seen since, and police have not recovered the kayak or any related items.

The case began on Sept. 15, when officers responded to a check‑address call originally made for the smell of fire at David’s home. Police learned he lived alone and had gone kayaking earlier in the week. That discovery triggered a coordinated search effort involving the TPS Marine Unit, Peel’s Marine Unit, and drone teams, who have been combing the river north and south for eight days.

“David does live alone, and I believe that is one of the reasons why the reporting wasn’t made,” Schutt said. “We really need the public’s assistance in locating David.”

Police say David’s disappearance has not been classified as a Level 1 search, which authorities designate as the highest priority level for a missing person operation.

Investigators are stressing the urgent need for public assistance, particularly from anyone who may have seen him or the kayak on Sept. 10 or afterward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416‑808‑3300.

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