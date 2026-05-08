Canada’s Alphonso Davies out 4 to 5 weeks, World Cup in doubt

The injury concerns are piling up for Canada’s superstar wing-back.

Alphonso Davies is set to be sidelined for four to five weeks after suffering a left hamstring injury in Bayern Munich’s Champions League semifinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the team announced Friday.

With Canada’s World Cup run set to begin on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Davies’ status for the opening games of the tournament is now up in the air.

The Canadian men’s national team said on social media that they are in close contact with Davies and remain in touch with Bayern’s medical team as the star left-back works his way back.

“Our focus is on supporting his recovery and providing every available resource, including specialized soft tissue expertise, to give him the best possible pathway back to full fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup,” the organization said.

The injury to Davies occurred in the 86th minute of the team’s 1-1 draw, which eliminated them from Champions League contention following a 6-5 aggregate loss. Davies had originally come on as a substitute for Josip Stanisic in the 68th minute.

The injury is the third for Davies since he returned on Dec. 8 from a 260-day layoff from a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee suffered in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal showdown against the U.S.

He was out from Feb. 22 to March 9 with a muscle fibre tear, then from March 11 to April 2 with a right hamstring injury.

Because of his injury mishaps, Davies has been limited to only 23 games with Bayern this season, and has only one goal and five assists in that time. He hasn’t suited up for the Canadian national team since that Nations League game against the U.S. in March.

— With files from the Canadian Press