Dozens of animals saved from overnight barn fire near Innisfil

South Simcoe Police jumped into action late Wednesday night to rescue dozens of farm animals from a burning barn near Innisfil.

The owner was away from the farm when the blaze broke out, but he spotted smoke and flames on his security camera at approximately 11:10 p.m. and immediately contacted authorities.

Const. Colin Niewels arrived at the scene within minutes and drew on his experience growing up on a local farm and handling livestock to quickly rescue the animals.

Police say Niewels entered the smoke-filled barn, located the source of the fire and extinguished it before it could spread. Footage of the harrowing incident was also posted to social media.

Fire crews then stepped in to clear the smoke from the barn and eliminate any remaining flames.

“Neighbouring farmers assisted with evacuating the animals from the barn as a precaution while emergency crews responded to the fire,” authorities wrote in a statement Thursday. “Fire crews remained on scene to ventilate the structure and ensure there were no remaining hot spots. No foul play is suspected and the fire is deemed not suspicious.”

A total of 45 sheep and 16 cattle were safely rescued, and the fire was contained without major damage or injuries.

Niewels is being commended for his “quick thinking, courage, and decisive actions” in protecting the animals.

Police also thanked fire crews and neighbouring farmers who stepped up to help.