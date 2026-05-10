Saudi oil giant Aramco sees Q1 profits rise 25% by shifting exports to its East-West Pipeline

Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2026 11:09 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2026 1:57 pm.

Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, reported Sunday that its first quarter profits jumped 25% over last year, as it increased exports by using a pipeline that avoids shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war.

Formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Aramco reported a profit of $32.5 billion for the quarter ending March 31. The state-owned company had reported a 12% decline in annual profits in 2025.

“Aramco’s first-quarter performance reflects strong resilience and operational flexibility in a complex geopolitical environment,” Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement, adding that the company’s East-West Pipeline, which runs across Saudi Arabia from its Eastern oil fields to the Red Sea, is now operating at its maximum capacity of 7 million barrels of oil per day. Nasser said the pipeline is “helping to mitigate the impact of a global energy shock and providing relief to customers.”

However, it cannot replace the capacity lost to the shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, 20% of the world’s traded oil typically flowed through the strait every day, as well as large supplies of natural gas, fertilizer and other petroleum products.

Iran effectively seized control of the critical waterway after the U.S. and Israel attacked it on Feb. 28 and a U.S. naval blockade imposed last month also complicates its use.

“Recent events have clearly demonstrated the vital contribution of oil and gas to energy security and the global economy, and are a stark reminder that reliable energy supply is critical,” Nasser said in a statement. “Despite these headwinds, Aramco remains focused on its strategic priorities and is leveraging both its domestic infrastructure and its global network to navigate disruption.”

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toddler dead after falling from high-rise apartment, Toronto police say

A toddler has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in North York on Mother’s Day, Toronto police say. Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive...

24m ago

Driver, 34, facing attempted murder charge after woman struck in south Etobicoke

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Etobicoke on Saturday evening, Toronto...

1h ago

Man, 23, dead after physical altercation in Oshawa: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a homicide in the north end of Oshawa. Investigators say they were called Saturday about reports of an armed person in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester...

2h ago

4 Canadians aboard ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak to isolate in B.C.

Four Canadians who were stuck on the cruise ship at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak are en route to Quebec, where they're expected to land before moving on to British Columbia for quarantine. The...

6m ago

Top Stories

Toddler dead after falling from high-rise apartment, Toronto police say

A toddler has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in North York on Mother’s Day, Toronto police say. Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive...

24m ago

Driver, 34, facing attempted murder charge after woman struck in south Etobicoke

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Etobicoke on Saturday evening, Toronto...

1h ago

Man, 23, dead after physical altercation in Oshawa: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a homicide in the north end of Oshawa. Investigators say they were called Saturday about reports of an armed person in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester...

2h ago

4 Canadians aboard ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak to isolate in B.C.

Four Canadians who were stuck on the cruise ship at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak are en route to Quebec, where they're expected to land before moving on to British Columbia for quarantine. The...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Drivers navigate a full DVP closure during a busy weekend in the city

Drivers are figuring out how to navigate a full DVP closure during a busy weekend in the city. As Rhianne Campbell reports, the Mayor says more than 180 crew members have been deployed to tackle the scheduled maintenance work.

18h ago

0:34
Dry and sunny for Mother's Day

Patchy frost is expected into Sunday morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark. Sunny and pleasant for Mother's with highs near 15 C

20h ago

3:00
Messi mania tests Toronto's World Cup readiness

A record-setting crowd packs into BMO Field to watch Lionel Messi, in Toronto's final test before hosting the World Cup. Brandon Choghri speaks with fans after the historic match.

20h ago

1:44
Toronto Tempo come up short in historic WNBA opener

The Washington Mystics spoiled the Toronto Tempo’s WNBA debut with a 68-65 victory on Friday.

May 8, 2026 10:36 pm EST EST

1:59
Celebrating Mother's Day 2026 in Toronto

With many in the GTA set to recognize Mother's Day over the weekend, Nick Westoll takes a look at a couple of marketplaces and events that are expected to host dozens of vendors.

May 8, 2026 8:48 pm EST EST

More Videos