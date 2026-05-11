Man, 45, accused of vandalizing Toronto church on 4 occasions

Toronto police have arrested a 45-year-old man who is accused of vandalizing a North York church on four separate occasions.

Sohrab Mehmandoust was arrested on May 5 and charged with four counts of mischief related to religious property.

Authorities say he attended a church multiple times in the Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive area between August 6, 2025 and May 5, 2026.

“On each occasion, the accused damaged the outer glass doors of the church before fleeing the area,” police wrote in a press release issued Monday.

This case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.