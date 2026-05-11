Maple Leafs, special advisor Shane Doan part ways

Former Arizona Coyotes hockey captain Shane Doan waves to fans as he arrives during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to an NHL hockey game against theWinnipeg Jets Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted May 11, 2026 1:25 pm.

Shane Doan is a free agent.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have let the special advisor to the general manager out of his contract, Sportsnet confirmed on Monday.

Doan, a longtime NHL forward, was hired by former GM Brad Treliving three years ago. He previously spent two years in the Arizona Coyotes front office, where he worked alongside new Maple Leafs GM John Chayka, who was GM of the Coyotes from 2016 through 2020, including Doan’s final season in the desert.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported last month that the Vancouver Canucks had asked Toronto for permission to speak with Doan.

Doan’s departure from the Maple Leafs marks the first move for the team under its Chayka-Mats Sundin leadership duo.

The 49-year-old Doan, of Halkirk, Alta., spent 21 years in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets and Coyotes, playing 1,540 games and recording 402 goals and 570 assists.

A two-time NHL all-star, Doan was the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012 and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2010. 

He represented Canada at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, the 2006 Olympics and six world championships.

With files from The Canadian Press

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