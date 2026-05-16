Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. on struggles: ‘I’m not feeling right and you guys can tell’

Nothing is going right for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. right now.

The Toronto Blue Jays superstar is enduring one of the worst slumps of his MLB career at the plate.

Guerrero Jr. is 1-for-22 in his last six games following Saturday’s 0-for-4 performance in Toronto’s extra-inning win over the Detroit Tigers. And overall, he’s currently 6-for-51 dating back to late April.

The 27-year-old is aware he’s not playing up to his loft expectations.

“Obviously, I don’t feel OK right now,” Guerrero Jr. told reporters via an interpreter following Saturday’s victory. “I’m not feeling right, and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard. I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard. It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

With Guerrero Jr. struggling, the entire team has also seemed to lose a step. The Blue Jays are 4-8 in their last 12 games, and sit fourth in the AL East at 20-25.

Since April 20, Guerrero Jr. has seen his batting average dip from .354 to .288.

He will get his next chance to break out of his slump when the Blue Jays look to take the series over the Tigers on Sunday (1:40 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet +).