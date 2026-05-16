Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. on struggles: ‘I’m not feeling right and you guys can tell’

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches teammates from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Sportsnet

Posted May 16, 2026 10:33 pm.

Nothing is going right for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. right now.

The Toronto Blue Jays superstar is enduring one of the worst slumps of his MLB career at the plate.

Guerrero Jr. is 1-for-22 in his last six games following Saturday’s 0-for-4 performance in Toronto’s extra-inning win over the Detroit Tigers. And overall, he’s currently 6-for-51 dating back to late April.

The 27-year-old is aware he’s not playing up to his loft expectations.

“Obviously, I don’t feel OK right now,” Guerrero Jr. told reporters via an interpreter following Saturday’s victory. “I’m not feeling right, and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard. I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard. It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

With Guerrero Jr. struggling, the entire team has also seemed to lose a step. The Blue Jays are 4-8 in their last 12 games, and sit fourth in the AL East at 20-25.

Since April 20, Guerrero Jr. has seen his batting average dip from .354 to .288.

He will get his next chance to break out of his slump when the Blue Jays look to take the series over the Tigers on Sunday (1:40 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet +).

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC work stoppage deadline nears after talks extended

The clock is counting down yet again to a possible work stoppage for hundreds of Toronto Transit Commission employees. The TTC and CUPE Local 2 agreed to extend talks beyond the previous midnight...

DEVELOPING

2h ago

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

British Columbia's provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive positive"...

4h ago

Driver, 23, arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into cruiser: TPS

Toronto police arrested a 23-year-old driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop and ended up crashing into another police cruiser late Friday evening. Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle...

2h ago

Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens...

11h ago

Top Stories

TTC work stoppage deadline nears after talks extended

The clock is counting down yet again to a possible work stoppage for hundreds of Toronto Transit Commission employees. The TTC and CUPE Local 2 agreed to extend talks beyond the previous midnight...

DEVELOPING

2h ago

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

British Columbia's provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive positive"...

4h ago

Driver, 23, arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into cruiser: TPS

Toronto police arrested a 23-year-old driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop and ended up crashing into another police cruiser late Friday evening. Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle...

2h ago

Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Tow truck driver killed in workplace accident in Brampton

A 49-year-old man is dead after he was injured in what’s being described as a workplace accident in Brampton.

12h ago

0:41
Talks between TTC and union extended until 6 p.m.

Talks between the TTC and the union representing electrical workers have been extended until 6 p.m. Saturday. Wages remain the key sticking point.

13h ago

2:13
Hot weather on the way for the Greater Toronto Area

Temperatures are expected to reach their hottest point so far this year. CityNews Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

May 15, 2026 6:51 pm EST EST

4:08
Warm weekend with a storm risk on Saturday

Temperatures will be above seasonal and remain very warm throughout the entire long weekend, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

May 15, 2026 4:27 pm EST EST

4:08
Hottest temperatures of the year forecasted for Toronto next week

Toronto is in for a warm and sunny long weekend that is only expected to get hotter as temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 29 degrees on Tuesday.

May 15, 2026 4:10 pm EST EST

More Videos