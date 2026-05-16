Driver, 23, arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into cruiser: TPS

Photo shows the aftermath of a police chase in Etobicoke on Fri., May 15, 2026. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 16, 2026 8:00 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2026 8:03 pm.

Toronto police arrested a 23-year-old driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop and ended up crashing into another police cruiser late Friday evening.

Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 11:10 p.m. for speeding in around the Etobicoke area.

“The vehicle took off from officers and ended up colliding into another police vehicle a short time later, as they attempted to stop the vehicle,” police wrote in a statement to CityNews.

Two police vehicles were damaged in the process, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the driver was arrested at the scene for speeding, stunt driving, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving without plates and failure to comply with a release order.

He attended court at 10 a.m. on Saturday. No other details were provided.

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