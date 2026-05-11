Toronto police seek suspect after Menorah damaged outside Jewish community centre

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. At the time, he was wearing a grey toque, a black jacket, grey pants, glasses, and black running shoes. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 11, 2026 11:24 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted after a large outdoor Menorah was knocked over and damaged outside a Jewish community centre earlier this spring, an act investigators are treating as a suspected hate‑motivated offence.

The incident happened on April 10 in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area. Police say an unknown man was walking past the centre when he pushed over the Menorah positioned at the front of the property, causing noticeable damage before continuing on his way.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. At the time, he was wearing a grey toque, a black jacket, grey pants, glasses, and black running shoes.

Investigators have released images in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

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