Track and field star throwing records provincially and nationally

Eghosa Ehigiator is a standout student-athlete that’s collected four OFSAA gold medals and three national titles in shot put and discus, ranked 1st in Canada’s U-20 division.

Eghosa Ehigiator

The product of James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic in Toronto is now looking to continue his brilliance in track and field with a full athletic scholarship in the U.S.

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Eghosa? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!