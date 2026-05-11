Unifor names Ford as first target in auto industry bargaining

TORONTO — Canada’s largest private sector union says it will kick off negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers by targeting Ford Motor Co. first.

Unifor, which typically uses pattern bargaining for its auto sector negotiations, says talks with Ford will begin on June 22.

The union represents about 5,000 workers across Ford facilities in Canada.

Unifor says part of the reason why it decided to start negotiations with Ford first is because it has a long-standing and productive working relationship with the company.

Negotiations with fellow Detroit Three members Stellantis and General Motors are expected to follow.

All three companies and their workers have spent much of the last year grappling with U.S. tariffs on auto parts, steel and aluminum and more recently, saw the Carney government reopen the Canadian market to Chinese electric vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press