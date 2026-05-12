3 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Three suspects are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Cranston Avenue and Carpendale Crescent just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The suspects, allegedly with firearms, broke into a home and stole electronics before assaulting the residents and fleeing the scene. The victims all suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who was in the area between 1:30 and 3 a.m. and has any information is asked to contact the police.

Suspect descriptions have not been released.