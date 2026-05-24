Toronto Fire Services responded to nearly 700 emergency calls during heavy storm

Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 24, 2026 1:28 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2026 2:29 pm.

Heavy rain left Toronto Fire Services (TFS) inundated with emergency calls over the weekend.

Crews responded to nearly 700 incidents in a 24-hour period as severe weather swept across the city on Saturday.

Officials say call volumes were 36 per cent higher than normal, across all categories.

“Our Communications teams coordinated emergency response efforts and supported crews across #Toronto,” TFS wrote in a social media post shared Sunday morning.

According to data released by the service, crews received a 339 per cent increase in emergency calls involving hazardous materials, including downed wires. As well as a 300 per cent increase of other incidents involving water-related issues and 115 per cent increase in rescue incidents.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro says it responded to 145 power events largely to due with downed powerlines and trees coming into contact with wires.

“The majority of these outages have already been assessed and restored, with crews continuing to work through the remaining outages,” the utility company wrote in a statement. “We’re also responding to a number of police, fire and ambulance-related calls, which are being prioritized.”

Environment Canada previously issued a special weather statement on Saturday due to heavy rain conditions. An estimated 30 to 50 mm of rain fell over the city, leading to localized flooding in some areas. 

The national weather agency lifted its advisory just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa as Canada prepares to host matches next month

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney may have been the first Canadian to ever hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy — an honour typically reserved for tournament winners — as he welcomed FIFA president...

1h ago

Man rushed to hospital, woman arrested in late-night Scarborough robbery

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and a woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Scarborough apartment building, police say. Authorities received a report just after 11 p.m....

1h ago

Arrival of World Cup in Toronto, Vancouver means more chances to pick up side gigs

Canadian soccer fanatics have a chance to experience one of the sport's premier events in person this year as the FIFA World Cup comes to North America. For some people, the tournament also means an opportunity...

7h ago

Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. exits vs. Pirates after being hit by pitch

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on the elbow. Guerrero was hit on the inside of his right elbow...

14m ago

Top Stories

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa as Canada prepares to host matches next month

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney may have been the first Canadian to ever hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy — an honour typically reserved for tournament winners — as he welcomed FIFA president...

1h ago

Man rushed to hospital, woman arrested in late-night Scarborough robbery

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and a woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Scarborough apartment building, police say. Authorities received a report just after 11 p.m....

1h ago

Arrival of World Cup in Toronto, Vancouver means more chances to pick up side gigs

Canadian soccer fanatics have a chance to experience one of the sport's premier events in person this year as the FIFA World Cup comes to North America. For some people, the tournament also means an opportunity...

7h ago

Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. exits vs. Pirates after being hit by pitch

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on the elbow. Guerrero was hit on the inside of his right elbow...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Markham business seeks help after flooring stolen twice

The Garden Basket had been preparing to open an outdoor patio space but has had to delay those plans twice after someone repeatedly takes flooring panels. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:40
Suspected gunman shot, killed near White House

A suspected gunman was shot and killed near the White House on Saturday during a confrontation with Secret Service agents. Brian Todd reports.

17h ago

1:56
Rainfall continues across GTA on Sunday

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rainshowers in the morning followed by a few sunny breaks in the afternoon before another round of rainfall in the evening.

18h ago

1:45
Bruno Mars reschedules Toronto concert due to stormy weather

Singer Bruno Mars has rescheduled his Toronto concert for May 31st due to inclement weather, Alessandra Carneiro Reports.

20h ago

2:03
Toronto under special weather statement due to heavy rain

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is bringing between 30 and 50 mm of rain to parts of southern Ontario north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

23h ago

More Videos