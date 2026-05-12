Hantavirus ‘not to be messed with’ but can be quickly quelled with coordinated response: expert

A Spanish passenger is sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 12, 2026 12:21 pm.

When the novel coronavirus surged into a life-altering global pandemic, infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, emerged as a go-to voice for clarity in the midst of crisis.

Now that hantavirus is dominating headlines, he’s once again being inundated with a barrage of contagion queries.

One question keeps popping up, and Bogoch is quick to smack it down.

Is the worry over hantavirus warranted?

“I’m not here to tell people to become anxious or not,” he told CityNews on Tuesday. “I just provide facts and data and people can feel however they want to feel.”

The facts, he stressed, are that the world has known about hantavirus for decades and if handled properly it shouldn’t snowball into an out-of-control situation.

“We’ve known about this virus for about 30 years,” he explained.

“The most recent outbreak of this was 2018 in Argentina, there were 33 people infected. We know this is a rare virus (and) of course it can cause very severe illness. That outbreak (in 2018), just like the prior outbreaks, was quelled relatively quickly with routine public health measures. Those exact same public health measures are being taken right now.”

Eleven people died in the 2018 outbreak, and three have passed away in connection to the cruise ship outbreak — a testament to the seriousness of the illness which originates in rodents.

“Hantaviruses are not to be messed with,” he stressed.

“This is a very rare, but still very serious virus and even healthy young people who get this infection can get very ill and succumb to this illness and we know that from past outbreaks.”

Bogoch said it’s not surprising that there’s been a growing number of positive cases internationally since the evacuation of the MV Hondius ship Sunday on an island in Spain’s Canary Islands, and he says more will likely emerge.

“We are going to see more cases, absolutely we are going to see more cases,” he said. “There’s a long incubation period and there were a number of people who were exposed to this virus, those individuals who were exposed, some of them may ultimately get sick with this virus, that’s not unexpected.”

The Andes virus (ANDV), identified as the strain that spread on the MV Hondius ship, is the only one known to spread from human-to-human.

“A cruise ship is sort of like a venue where you expect to see more amplified transmission dynamics compared to other venues,” he added. “You have a lot of people breathing the same air, living in close proximity to each other that’s kind of a scenario where you would expect to see more transmission. That’s why most certainly there will be more secondary cases from this outbreak, but is this Covid? No, it’s not.”

Related:

Risk to general population is low: Public Health Agency of Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada currently assesses the overall risk of acquiring ANDV for the general population as low (moderate uncertainty), “given that onward spread within Canada is not expected, even if an infected individual were to arrive in Canada.”

Ten people currently in Canada may have been exposed to the virus and are being monitored.

Bogoch said now is the time for health officials to contain the virus.

“They key thing to look for is to ensure that there are no subsequent chains of transmissions from those people who were exposed,” he said. “So if the people who were exposed, if some of them get sick, we have to of course provide them with appropriate medical care, we just don’t want to see subsequent chains of transmission after that.”

While there’s currently no medicine, or vaccine, for hantavirus, Bogoch says there are “a couple of drugs that may have some activity against this, but it’s not like there’s a ton of patients and a lot of clinical trials looking at this.”

“The complicating matter here is that it’s international,” he said.

“It’s not just in one country, so there’s a lot of coordination that needs to be done, but if everyone does what they’re supposed to do, which isn’t hard to do, this will be over sooner rather than later.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Shops at Don Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Shops at Don Mills parking lot. Toronto police were called to Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue just after 10:40 a.m. The woman suffered...

11m ago

Ontario auditor flags shortages of educational assistants for special needs students

The number of Ontario students with special education needs is growing faster than overall enrolment, and some schools do not have enough educational assistants either full-time or on a daily...

1h ago

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A motorcyclist is dead after a two‑vehicle collision in Vaughan late Tuesday morning that shut down a major stretch of Dufferin Street as police launched a full collision reconstruction. York Regional...

1h ago

Doug Ford says he won't attack other bids in his push for Toronto as defence bank HQ

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't believe in attacking other cities' bids to host a multinational defence bank as he makes his own pitch for Toronto as the best choice for the project. Ford...

15m ago

Top Stories

Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Shops at Don Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Shops at Don Mills parking lot. Toronto police were called to Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue just after 10:40 a.m. The woman suffered...

11m ago

Ontario auditor flags shortages of educational assistants for special needs students

The number of Ontario students with special education needs is growing faster than overall enrolment, and some schools do not have enough educational assistants either full-time or on a daily...

1h ago

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A motorcyclist is dead after a two‑vehicle collision in Vaughan late Tuesday morning that shut down a major stretch of Dufferin Street as police launched a full collision reconstruction. York Regional...

1h ago

Doug Ford says he won't attack other bids in his push for Toronto as defence bank HQ

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't believe in attacking other cities' bids to host a multinational defence bank as he makes his own pitch for Toronto as the best choice for the project. Ford...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Above seasonal temperatures for May long weekend

Temperatures are expected to pick up in the Greater Toronto Area this long weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the ling-range forecast.

17h ago

2:58
Questions remain after toddler falls through North York high-rise window

There are still many questions a day after a toddler fell to her death from a North York apartment building. Shauna Hunt with what we're learning about the incident and the young victim.

18h ago

1:15
Toronto's Pearson airport to upgrade runway and baggage at terminals

Toronto’s Pearson airport is launching a multibillion-dollar upgrade that aims to boost passenger numbers by more than a third to 65 million a year by the early 2030s.

23h ago

2:32
Third Ontarian resident isolating in Peel Region due to hantavirus

Ontario’s health minister says three people in the province with connections to a deadly hantavirus outbreak are not currently being tested for the rodent-borne illness.

23h ago

5:10
Former CTV journalist Natalie Johnson on why she's running for city council

Local journalist Natalie Johnson announced her candidacy for Toronto City Council on Monday morning, formally stepping into the race for the Beaches–East York seat after nearly two decades covering municipal politics.

May 11, 2026 12:16 pm EST EST

More Videos