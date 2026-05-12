Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A motorcyclist is dead after a two‑vehicle collision in Vaughan late Tuesday morning that shut down a major stretch of Dufferin Street as police launched a full collision reconstruction.

York Regional Police (YRP) were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Caraway Drive around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Officers say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead upon police arrival. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was not reported to be seriously injured.

The circumstances leading up to the collision have not yet been released, and investigators have not announced any charges.

The crash prompted significant road closures. Dufferin Street remains closed in both directions at Hwy. 407. However, westbound Hwy. 407 traffic heading north onto Dufferin and southbound Dufferin traffic coming from eastbound Hwy. 407 remain open.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and expect delays as the investigation continues.

The fatal crash comes amid a notable increase in motorcycle‑related collisions across Toronto and the GTA this spring, with several serious and fatal incidents having been reported in recent weeks, including two collisions in Scarborough and Mississauga.