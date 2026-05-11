A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

According to Peel Regional Police, the crash happened near Derry Road, between Tomken Road and Kennedy Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests that speed may have been a fact and there may have been a lane splitting, investigators told CityNews.

The rider, an adult male, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

No other details were provided.