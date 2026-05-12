What the Alberta data leak can teach us about separatists

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Experts are calling it the largest data breach in Canadian history, sparking fears for the safety of all Canadians – everyone from public figures to victims of domestic abuse.

Both the RCMP and Elections Alberta are investigating after Elections Alberta said a pro-separation group had unauthorized access to a separatist party’s copy of the electors list – containing the personal information of nearly three million Albertans, including their address.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to political strategist, Zain Velji to discuss how the group got a hold of the electors list, the political fallout across the country, and why economic moves from the PM’s office fall short of actually deterring the separatist movement.

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