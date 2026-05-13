Ontario inspecting commercial truck driver colleges after scathing audit: minister

TORONTO — Ontario’s minister of colleges and universities says all of the career colleges that offer commercial truck driver training will be inspected in the next six weeks.

Nolan Quinn says the province has already inspected 14 colleges that offer the transport truck driver training.

He says staff have been conducting inspections since Auditor General Shelley Spence launched a probe last year.

Spence found the province was not effectively monitoring commercial truck driver training, inspection and licensing regimes.

The auditor general uncovered career colleges that have cut corners on training hours and skills and found little oversight from two provincial ministries, leaving many unqualified truck drivers on the road.

Commercial truck drivers account for a disproportionate number of fatalities on Ontario’s roads and the problem is especially acute in northern Ontario.