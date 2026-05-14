Artemis II crew gets hero’s welcome at Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Quebec

LONGUEUIL — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the rest of the Artemis II crew received a hero’s welcome on Thursday at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., after their journey to the far side of the moon.

Hansen told a cheering crowd on Montreal’s South Shore that many of the people in the room helped make the mission a success.

“Our team flew around the moon, and Canada was the second country in the world to send a human into deep space and I’ll just say, we did that,” he said, as staff and guests erupted into cheers.

The 10-day mission launched April 1 from Florida, taking Hansen and this three American crewmates — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Christina Koch — farther from Earth than any humans before them. Hansen was also a mission specialist.

Koch told the crowd that both she and Glover previously came to Canada for training on the Canadarm2 — a robotic arm attached to the International Space Station — and praised the country’s expertise in space hardware.

“I can tell you sincerely, this feels like home,” she said.

The crew then answered questions from federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, air cadets, and young students. The four astronauts were joined by the Canadian Space Agency’s Jenni Gibbons, who was part of the team at NASA’s Mission Control Center during the Artemis mission, and also trained with the crew as the backup astronaut.

Hansen spoke to Joly about the experience of “being out there as a human in space representing our extraordinary country,” and witnessing firsthand Canada’s contributions to space exploration.

“I got to really feel it and live it, and it makes me kind of unapologetically proud,” he said.

Ahead of the question and answer period, Wiseman urged the space agency staff to stay focused and to keep working on the technology that will contribute to future space missions.

“We need you now and we need you in the future, because you are a part of this,” he said. “That (Canadian) flag is going to be on the moon and it’s going to be moving robotics everywhere.”

He said the international makeup of the Artemis II crew brought a diversity of perspectives that strengthened the mission and united the world.

“This is an international team, and it’s an international team that just brings richness across the board, blending cultures, blending humans, blending fun, blending moon joy, and bringing the entire world together,” he said. “And we all did that. Thank you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press