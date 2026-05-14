FIFA announces Super Bowl-style World Cup final halftime show featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2026 5:00 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 6:01 am.

The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy-band BTS.

FIFA has announced that, for the first time, the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style concert.

The governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would bring together “music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause.”

“Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible,” he posted on Instagram.

The show will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show – attracting the world’s biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Previous headliners included Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and Rhianna.

But halftime shows are not so commonplace in soccer, with events such as the Champions League final featuring a pre-match concert. This year will see the Killers headline European club soccer’s biggest game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.

FIFA describes its halftime show as “a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose, broadcast live around the world.”

This year’s World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press



Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after 'shocking' daytime shooting outside Vaughan home, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police officers say the incident happened on Kaiser Drive near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon.

7h ago

Ford government spent nearly $200K in fees after buying, quickly selling private jet: receipts

The Ontario government only owned the plane for 12 days, but fees for maintenance, storage and legal services still had to be doled out.

12h ago

TDSB shutting down Toronto Island Natural Science School after decades in operation

TDSB officials said the closure of the Toronto Island Natural Science School is part of broader changes to their outdoor education programs.

10h ago

Rogers invests $22M to boost 5G+ network in Toronto ahead of FIFA World Cup

Rogers has successfully completed a $22‑million upgrade to its 5G+ network in and around BMO Field as Toronto prepares to host massive crowds for the FIFA World Cup, promising faster speeds, more capacity...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 dead after 'shocking' daytime shooting outside Vaughan home, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police officers say the incident happened on Kaiser Drive near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon.

7h ago

Ford government spent nearly $200K in fees after buying, quickly selling private jet: receipts

The Ontario government only owned the plane for 12 days, but fees for maintenance, storage and legal services still had to be doled out.

12h ago

TDSB shutting down Toronto Island Natural Science School after decades in operation

TDSB officials said the closure of the Toronto Island Natural Science School is part of broader changes to their outdoor education programs.

10h ago

Rogers invests $22M to boost 5G+ network in Toronto ahead of FIFA World Cup

Rogers has successfully completed a $22‑million upgrade to its 5G+ network in and around BMO Field as Toronto prepares to host massive crowds for the FIFA World Cup, promising faster speeds, more capacity...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
2 men dead after shooting outside Vaughan home

York Regional Police officers say two men have been fatally shot outside of a home in Vaughan, adding it's believed the shootings were a "targeted incident."

7h ago

2:44
Search continues for violent dog after shock attack

Residents in the area of Weston and Lawrence in Toronto are being urged to keep an eye out for a large dog after an unprovoked attack left another dog dead and injured a woman. David Zura explains.

10h ago

0:54
Two men arrested over counterfeit licence plate operation

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations across Canada.

16h ago

0:33
7 people arrested, including 5 youths over Flemingdon Park stabbing

Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating confrontations between two groups.

16h ago

3:04
Toronto mother charged with first-degree murder of toddler

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old mother with first-degree murder in the death of her toddler in Scarborough.

16h ago

More Videos