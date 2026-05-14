Why Canadians should pay attention to the U.S.-China Summit

In today’s The Big Story podcast, U.S. President Trump is in China for the second half of this week, talking all things trade, alliance and geopolitics. It comes at a delicate time for the President, as approval rating continue to plummet following a rise in the cost of living as a result of the war in Iran.

In tow was a slew of some of the country’s most powerful executives, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Larry Fink to name a few.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jia Wang, Senior Fellow at The Chinese Institute at the University of Alberta and Senior Fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, to discuss potential Canadian implications of Trump’s China visit, how the Iran war is affecting the US-China relationship, as well as the political importance of this trip ahead of the US midterms.

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