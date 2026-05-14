Why Canadians should pay attention to the U.S.-China Summit

President Donald Trump, left, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 14, 2026 7:16 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, U.S. President Trump is in China for the second half of this week, talking all things trade, alliance and geopolitics. It comes at a delicate time for the President, as approval rating continue to plummet following a rise in the cost of living as a result of the war in Iran.

In tow was a slew of some of the country’s most powerful executives, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Larry Fink to name a few.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jia Wang, Senior Fellow at The Chinese Institute at the University of Alberta and Senior Fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, to discuss potential Canadian implications of Trump’s China visit, how the Iran war is affecting the US-China relationship, as well as the political importance of this trip ahead of the US midterms.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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