Man pleads guilty in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery

FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File) 2020 Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2026 4:39 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2026 6:08 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn, (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty on Friday in the shooting death of Young Dolph during a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery, marking an end to courtroom battles stemming from the rapper and music label owner’s shocking killing in his hometown more than four years ago.

Cornelius Smith Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Memphis courtroom under an agreement with prosecutors that dropped other charges against him, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal.

Smith and another man, Justin Johnson, were charged with first-degree murder in the November 2021 killing of Young Dolph at his favorite cookie shop, located near his childhood home in a working-class Memphis neighborhood.

Smith was the main witness in the trial of Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 after Smith named him as the second shooter. Johnson was sentenced in September 2024 to life in prison. Johnson was later sentenced for two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a gun as a felon.

Smith also testified at the trial of Hernandez Govan, who was acquitted in August of charges that he organized the killing.

Young Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rapper, independent label owner and producer who grew up in Memphis and was admired in the city for his charitable works. The 36-year-old was in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when he was killed.

The shooting stunned the entertainment world as another death of a rap star killed in their prime, like Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and Nipsey Hussle.

Authorities said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and began shooting at the rapper at the bakery. He died after being shot about 20 times, according to a medical examiner’s report.

After the killing, the bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, turned into a memorial to Young Dolph. He was also honored at a Memphis Grizzlies game and the city named a street after him. Murals of the rapper have been painted around the city.

Prosecutors have portrayed the killing as part of an effort by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims to get revenge on Young Dolph for diss tracks aimed at Big Jook and the record label he helped run for his brother, rapper Yo Gotti. Smith has testified that Big Jook put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as smaller bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire.

At the trial of Justin Johnson, a prosecutor told jurors that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down.

Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant in January 2024. No arrests have been made in his death, and he was never charged in Young Dolph’s killing.

Smith has testified that, “I didn’t know anything about Paper Route having no hits,” before Govan told him about them. He said Govan hired him to “do the hits” and was going to take $10,000 as his cut.

But the jury in Govan’s trial was not convinced that he organized the killings.

After Young Dolph’s death, social media was filled with messages of respect and love for the rapper, whose music discussed Memphis street life and his crack-addicted parents, alongside hard-earned lessons of strength and perseverance in the face of difficult circumstances. His legacy as a fiercely independent artist and businessman was cemented in the hip-hop universe.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz, among others. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

The Associated Press

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