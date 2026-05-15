Scarborough man arrested for making threats against multiple Brampton schools

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a man in connection with threats made to three schools in Brampton.

A secondary school received numerous threatening phone messages between May 10 and 12 and an investigation revealed that similar threats were made against another secondary school and elementary school in Brampton.

While all the threats were determined to be unfounded, police say they involved the same suspect.

Bryan Hulme, 31, from Scarborough was arrested and charged with uttering threats and three counts of public mischief.

He has been released and scheduled to appear in court at a ater date.