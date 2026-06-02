The Big Story

Canada’s latest obsession: data centres

Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, leaves a press conference in Vancouver after announcing plans for three large-scale AI data centre project in British Columbia on Monday, May 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 2, 2026 7:14 am.

If you’ve noticed that data centres are having a moment in Canada right now, you wouldn’t be the only one.

As Ottawa looks to maintain a sovereign digital footprint amid the current AI rush, building its own data centres has the potential to do so. But the question is who actually funds these centres, and what are they doing to the environments around them?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Shion Guha, information professor at the University of Toronto’s department of computer science, to discuss why Canada is in a rush to build all these data centres and what Canadians need to know about them.

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