Smart glasses: the good, the bad, the unregulated

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses as he speaks during the company's Connect developer conference Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 15, 2026 7:14 am.

On today’s The Big Story podcast, have you ever came across a person wearing glasses in public and thought: “Are they filming me?”

With the rise of smart glasses – glasses with cameras and AI technology embedded within them – the concern of privacy has become more prominent. And not only whether or not you’re being filmed, but what happens with the content once it’s captured.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with technology lawyer Ritesh Kotak, about how concerned you should be about your privacy, what laws govern wearable technology, and what you could do to protect yourself.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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