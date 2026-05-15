Smart glasses: the good, the bad, the unregulated

On today’s The Big Story podcast, have you ever came across a person wearing glasses in public and thought: “Are they filming me?”

With the rise of smart glasses – glasses with cameras and AI technology embedded within them – the concern of privacy has become more prominent. And not only whether or not you’re being filmed, but what happens with the content once it’s captured.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with technology lawyer Ritesh Kotak, about how concerned you should be about your privacy, what laws govern wearable technology, and what you could do to protect yourself.

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