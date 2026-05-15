Toronto to release more free tickets Friday for World Cup fan festival

The City of Toronto is expected to release the second batch of free tickets for its World Cup fan festival on Friday.

Fans can secure general admission tickets once the online portal opens at 10 a.m.

The first allotment of 220,000 free tickets was snapped up within hours of becoming available last week.

Toronto reversed a controversial plan to charge $10 for general admission tickets for what was initially advertised as a free festival, after strong public criticism.

The city says soccer fans looking for “enhanced experiences” can purchase premium tickets, listed for between $100 and $300 before tax and fees.

The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway from June 11 until July 19, during match days.