Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios to undergo elbow surgery

Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chicago. (Paul Beaty/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 16, 2026 12:07 pm.

José Berríos is set to go under the knife.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday in Detroit that Berríos will undergo surgery with Dr. Keith Meister on Wednesday to repair the existing stress fracture in his elbow, per Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

The team has some concerns about the ligament in his elbow and will determine whether he is done for the season based on whether the ligament needs to be repaired in surgery.

Berríos began the season on the injured list with a stress fracture. He was seemingly healthy entering spring training, but as he went through a physical in an attempt to join Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, an MRI revealed elbow inflammation.

The stress fracture was then diagnosed after meeting with Dr. Meister in Texas.

He ultimately returned to action, making four minor-league rehab starts. But after his last rehab start with triple-A Buffalo on May 3, he was dealing with elbow inflammation, setting up another meeting with Meister.

The 31-year-old struggled in his rehab appearance, posting a 10.67 ERA over 14.1 innings.

Berríos had made two starts for the Blue Jays in the spring, including an impressive four-inning shutout appearance against the New York Yankees.

The issue is separate from what sidelined the 31-year-old at the end of last season.

Berríos threw 166 innings in 2025, recording a 4.17 ERA over 31 appearances and 30 starts.

He was placed on the IL on Sept. 25 with right elbow inflammation — the first time in his MLB career that he’d missed time due to injury — and did not return for Toronto’s run to the World Series.

It was the fewest starts and innings that Berríos had thrown in a full season since 2017. He had made exactly 32 starts in six of the previous seven seasons, with the lone exception being the shortened 2020 campaign.

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