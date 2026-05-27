More than $5M in stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario as Niagara police expose auto‑theft network
Posted May 27, 2026 8:50 am.
Last Updated May 27, 2026 8:51 am.
Niagara police say a massive, year‑long investigation into high‑end vehicle thefts has uncovered a network of organized criminal groups operating across Southern Ontario and beyond, recovering more than $5 million in stolen vehicles and identifying suspects linked to more than 112 theft‑related incidents.
The investigation — Project Jack Links — began in April 2025 after the theft of a single Lexus SUV. What appeared to be a routine case quickly expanded into a sweeping probe into coordinated auto‑theft operations targeting newer‑model Lexus and Toyota vehicles across the region.
By November 2025, detectives had connected the case to more than 50 thefts and attempted thefts in the Niagara Region alone, with estimated losses exceeding $20 million across Southern Ontario.
Police say Project Jack Links revealed multiple distinct criminal networks working independently but sharing the same goal of stealing high‑end vehicles, moving them out of Ontario and ultimately exporting them overseas for resale.
Investigators found links to thefts in communities across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), including Hamilton, Brantford, Caledonia, Oakville, Burlington, London, Waterloo, Cambridge, Etobicoke and Toronto.
The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) worked with a long list of partner agencies, including the OPP, RCMP, CBSA, Montreal police, Sûreté du Québec, Halton police, Peel police, Hamilton police and the Équité Association.
Through these partnerships, officers shared intelligence, tracked stolen vehicles and identified suspects believed to be involved in the trafficking pipeline.
Arrests across Ontario — and more expected
The investigation has led to multiple phases of arrests and search warrants, including two 17‑year‑old boys from St. Catharines who were arrested and charged with 11 offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, motor‑vehicle theft, attempt to commit an indictable offence and use of a stolen credit card.
Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).
On April 14, a coordinated operation involving NRPS and Hamilton police led to the arrests of Farouk Alawad, 23, of Hamilton and Nemr Alawad, 18, also of Hamilton.
On May 14, four search warrants executed across Peel and Halton regions resulted in the arrests of five male youths, aged 16 and 17. Their identities are also protected under the YCJA.
Working with CBSA, RCMP, SPVM and the OPP, investigators recovered numerous stolen vehicles at the Port of Montreal, where they were being prepared for export to West Africa.
Police say the recovery of these vehicles alone accounts for more than $5 million in stolen property.
Investigators have also issued arrest warrants for:
Ryan Ramayah Permauloo, 20, of North Dumfries
Wanted for:
- Motor‑vehicle theft
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of auto‑theft devices
- Disguise with intent
- Failing to comply with release orders
Mamadi Kaba, 22, of Quebec
Wanted for:
- Motor‑vehicle theft
- Operation while prohibited
- Mischief under $5,000
- Failing to comply with probation and release orders
Police say detectives are still reviewing digital evidence, forensic materials and surveillance data, and expect more arrests in the coming weeks.
NRPS Chief Bill Fordy said the investigation demonstrates the scale of organized auto theft in Canada.
“What started as the theft of a single vehicle quickly uncovered a much larger and highly coordinated criminal operation spanning several jurisdictions,” Fordy said via a media release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.