Niagara police say a massive, year‑long investigation into high‑end vehicle thefts has uncovered a network of organized criminal groups operating across Southern Ontario and beyond, recovering more than $5 million in stolen vehicles and identifying suspects linked to more than 112 theft‑related incidents.

The investigation — Project Jack Links — began in April 2025 after the theft of a single Lexus SUV. What appeared to be a routine case quickly expanded into a sweeping probe into coordinated auto‑theft operations targeting newer‑model Lexus and Toyota vehicles across the region.

By November 2025, detectives had connected the case to more than 50 thefts and attempted thefts in the Niagara Region alone, with estimated losses exceeding $20 million across Southern Ontario.

Police say Project Jack Links revealed multiple distinct criminal networks working independently but sharing the same goal of stealing high‑end vehicles, moving them out of Ontario and ultimately exporting them overseas for resale.

Investigators found links to thefts in communities across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), including Hamilton, Brantford, Caledonia, Oakville, Burlington, London, Waterloo, Cambridge, Etobicoke and Toronto.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) worked with a long list of partner agencies, including the OPP, RCMP, CBSA, Montreal police, Sûreté du Québec, Halton police, Peel police, Hamilton police and the Équité Association.

Through these partnerships, officers shared intelligence, tracked stolen vehicles and identified suspects believed to be involved in the trafficking pipeline.

By November 2025, detectives had connected the case to more than 50 thefts and attempted thefts in the Niagara Region alone. Photo: Niagara police.

Arrests across Ontario — and more expected

The investigation has led to multiple phases of arrests and search warrants, including two 17‑year‑old boys from St. Catharines who were arrested and charged with 11 offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, motor‑vehicle theft, attempt to commit an indictable offence and use of a stolen credit card.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

On April 14, a coordinated operation involving NRPS and Hamilton police led to the arrests of Farouk Alawad, 23, of Hamilton and Nemr Alawad, 18, also of Hamilton.

On May 14, four search warrants executed across Peel and Halton regions resulted in the arrests of five male youths, aged 16 and 17. Their identities are also protected under the YCJA.

Working with CBSA, RCMP, SPVM and the OPP, investigators recovered numerous stolen vehicles at the Port of Montreal, where they were being prepared for export to West Africa.

Police say the recovery of these vehicles alone accounts for more than $5 million in stolen property.

Investigators have also issued arrest warrants for:

Ryan Ramayah Permauloo, 20, of North Dumfries

Wanted for:

Motor‑vehicle theft

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of auto‑theft devices

Disguise with intent

Failing to comply with release orders

Mamadi Kaba, 22, of Quebec

Wanted for:

Motor‑vehicle theft

Operation while prohibited

Mischief under $5,000

Failing to comply with probation and release orders

Police say detectives are still reviewing digital evidence, forensic materials and surveillance data, and expect more arrests in the coming weeks.

NRPS Chief Bill Fordy said the investigation demonstrates the scale of organized auto theft in Canada.

“What started as the theft of a single vehicle quickly uncovered a much larger and highly coordinated criminal operation spanning several jurisdictions,” Fordy said via a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.