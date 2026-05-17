Indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen dead after car crash

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2026 6:29 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2026 7:35 pm.

Juno-nominated Indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen has died.

AIM Booking Agency, which represents Derksen, says in a social media post she died in a car accident but no further information about the crash was included.

A biography of Derksen on the National Arts Centre website says she hailed from northern Alberta and that her music weaved “her classical background and Indigenous ancestry with new school electronics to create genre-defying music.”

Derksen told the Penticton Herald in an interview earlier this month that she was living in Ontario.

Kathleen Allan, artistic director of the Amadeus Choir of Greater Toronto and Chorus Niagara, says she recently worked with Derksen and her death has left many devasted.

Allan says Derken’s music challenged audiences to listen more deeply to one another, and to take meaningful action to create change beyond the concert stage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas. The national weather agency says the first heat event of the season will begin Monday...

47m ago

Toronto police searching Earls Bales Park area for missing teen

Toronto police are searching for a teen girl who has been missing since late Friday evening. Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at a community centre in the Earl Bales...

5h ago

4 crew members eject safely after two Navy jets collide during air show in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — All four crew members ejected safely after two Navy jets collided Sunday during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in western Idaho, officials said. The...

4m ago

Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

Canada has its first confirmed case of hantavirus. The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak...

7h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas. The national weather agency says the first heat event of the season will begin Monday...

47m ago

Toronto police searching Earls Bales Park area for missing teen

Toronto police are searching for a teen girl who has been missing since late Friday evening. Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at a community centre in the Earl Bales...

5h ago

4 crew members eject safely after two Navy jets collide during air show in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — All four crew members ejected safely after two Navy jets collided Sunday during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in western Idaho, officials said. The...

4m ago

Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

Canada has its first confirmed case of hantavirus. The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak of hantavirus has tested positive.

6h ago

2:45
Man dead in early morning stabbing in Etobicoke

A man in his 30s is dead, and a suspect is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Afua Baah reports.

9h ago

2:39
Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides empowers Canadians living with disabilities

Each year, 200 playful puppies begin an incredible journey to become life-changing dog guides. But what does that training process really look like? Catalina Gillies visited the Lion’s Foundation facility in Oakville to get a closer look.

6h ago

2:33
Mosquito boom looms over Eastern Canada

A cold and wet spring season has set up large parts of the country for a sudden wave of mosquito activity as warmer weather suddenly rolls in. David Zura explains.

May 16, 2026 6:54 pm EST EST

2:29
Several events across the city for Victoria Day long weekend

From North York to Nathan Phillips Square a long list of activities for the family to enjoy across the city for the Victoria Day long weekend! Afua Baah reports.

May 16, 2026 6:37 pm EST EST

More Videos