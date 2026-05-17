Toronto Rock take NLL Cup with win over Halifax Thunderbirds

Owen Hiltz and Chris Boushy each had three goals and an assist, Mark Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Nick Rose made 34 saves as the Toronto Rock defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 to win the National Lacrosse League championship on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre.

Toronto, which won Friday’s opener in the best-of-three series 13-11, claimed its first championship title since 2011 — when they beat the Washington Stealth 8-7 — and seventh overall. The Buffalo Bandits, who won the NLL Cup in 2023, 2024 and last year, also have seven championships.

Sam English, Hugh Kelleher, Lucas Hugal, C.J. Kirst and Latrell Harris also scored for the Rock, who led 8-6 at halftime and 9-7 entering the final quarter of Sunday’s game.

Clarke Petterson led the Thunderbirds with three goals and an assist, while Mike Robinson, Randy Staats, Cody Jamieson and Brendan Bomberry netted singles. Netminder Warren Hill made 40 saves.

Sam English of the Rock was named playoff MVP.